March 29 vs Hopkins County Central
March 30 at Union County 6 p.m.
April 1 vs Todd County Central 6 p.m.
April 12 vs Hancock County at Edmonson County — 3rd Region All “A” Classic 7 p.m.
April 15 vs Dawson Springs 5:30 p.m.
April 16 at Butler County 5:30 p.m.
April 19 vs Trinity (Whitesville) 5:30 p.m.
April 20 at Muhlenberg County 5:30 p.m.
April 22 vs Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 23 at Hancock County 5:30 p.m.
April 27 at Hopkinsville 6 p.m.
April 29 at Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 29 vs Union County 6 p.m.
April 30 vs Breckinridge 5:30 p.m.
May 3 vs Muhlenberg County 5:30 p.m.
May 4 vs Webster County 5:30 p.m.
May 6 at Hopkinsville 6 p.m.
May 7 vs Butler County 5:30 p.m.
May 10 vs Russellville 6 p.m.
May 11 at Dawson Springs 5:30 p.m.
May 13 at Webster County 5:30 p.m.
May 14 at Warren Central 5:30 p.m.
May 15 vs Grayson County 2 p.m.
May 17 vs Owensboro 5:30 p.m.
May 20 vs Hancock County 5:30 p.m.
May 21 at Hopkins County Central 5:30 p.m.
May 22 vs Apollo 11 a.m.
May 24 at Trinity (Whitesville) 5:30 p.m.
May 25 at Owensboro 5:30 p.m.
May 27 at Grayson County 6 p.m.
May 27 at Breckinridge County 6 p.m.
May 27 at Russellville 6 p.m.
