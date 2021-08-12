The McLean County High School softball team had their 2021 season banquet at the high school on July 27. The team enjoyed a meal together before honoring the seniors and handing out several team awards. The four seniors, Kaleigh Miller, Kamryn McMahon, Taylor Galloway and Sarah Linville were given special keepsake jerseys that commemorated their accomplishments on the team.
The following individual awards were presented: Highest Batting Average—Sarah Linville (new school record .530), Most Stolen Bases—Amanda Ecton, Best Infield Fielding%--Kaleigh Miller, Best Outfield Fielding%--Kamryn McMahon, Rookie of the Year—Shelby Atherton, JV MVP—Sarah Johnson, GameChanger—Addison Horn, Most Improved—Amber Willis, Golden Eye—Olivia Baird, Evie Hoover Award—Claire Hudson, MVP—Taylor Galloway and Teammate of the Year—Taylor Galloway.
The following players received a varsity letter: Sarah Linville, Kamryn McMahon, Taylor Galloway, Kaleigh Miller, Claire Hudson, Addison Horn, Amanda Ecton, Olivia Baird, Amber Willis, Bailey Forker, Emma Miller, Keeley Cox, Shelby Atherton, Shelby Rickard, Sarah Johnson and Leah Searcy.
