The McLean County High School track team ended their regular season with a couple meets on the road. The Cougars competed in the Daviess County All-Comer’s on May 13 where both the men and women placed fourth overall and several athletes set personal records. Jessee Wood had a PR of 111 feet in discus throw at the meet in Ohio County on May 15. The team had their final meet at Muhlenberg County on May 17. The men placed 2nd and the women came in fourth.
The All-Comer’s meet had 18 events scored for both the men and women and several PRs were set for McLean County athletes. The following are the results in individual events for the men: Triple jump—Elliot Evans 1st and still leading the Region with a PR of 41’8.5”, 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st, 4x100 meter relay—MC 2nd with a PR of 45.98 (Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Andrew Munster, Braeden Peercy), 4x200 meter relay—MC 2nd with a PR of 1:37.41 (Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Kadyn McElvain, Andrew Munster), 4x800 meter relay—MC 2nd (Jesse Jones, Sawyer Ring, Ian Nelson, Jackson Galloway), Discus throw—Chandler Moore 2nd (PR 109 feet), Jessee Wood 4th, Andrew Munster 5th, 100 meter dash—Braeden Peercy 3rd, High jump—Kadyn McElvain 3rd, Long jump—Bryce Durbin 3rd, Jackson Galloway 9th, 400 meter dash—Bryce Durbin 5th (PR 58.31), Jesse Jones 8th (PR 62.54), 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 5th (PR 12:14.96), 200 meter dash—Zach Clayton 6th (PR 24.92), Shot put—Jessee Wood 9th, Chandler Moore 10th.
The following are the results in individual events for the women: Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 3rd, 4x100 meter relay—MC 3rd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 4x200 meter relay—MC 3rd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Bree Frailley), 4x800 meter relay—MC 4th (Ava Lannum, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Rachel Schutte), 300 meter hurdles—Bree Frailley 5th, Long jump—Rachel Schutte 5th (PR 12’11”), Ava Lannum 6th (PR 12’8.5”), 200 meter dash—Rainy Willoughby 7th, Ellie Troutman 9th (PR 35.81), 800 meter run—tied for 8th—Josie Martin and Rachel Ring (PR 3:19.51), Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 10th, Emily Baggett 11th.
Head Coach Gary Morris is very happy with how things are progressing as they finish up the regular season. “Our relay teams in the boys 4x100 and 4x200 are very close to school records as we approach Regional. Our girls also performed well at the meet.”
The Cougars traveled to Muhlenberg County for their final meet of the regular season. The men placed 2nd overall with 15 events scored. The results in individual events are as follows: Triple jump—Elliot Evans 1st, 100 meter dash—Braeden Peercy 1st, 4x100 meter relay—MC 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), Shot put—Jessee Wood 1st, Chandler Moore 7th, 200 meter dash—Zach Clayton 2nd, Andrew Munster 3rd, 4x800 meter relay—MC 2nd (Jesse Jones, Ian Nelson, Sawyer Ring, Caleb Stein), 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 2nd, 4x200 meter relay—MC 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Kadyn McElvain), Discus throw—Jessee Wood 2nd, Chandler Moore 3rd, Andrew Munster 5th, 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 4th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 9th.
The women placed 4th overall with 14 events scored. The results in individual events are as follows: 300 meter hurdles—Bree Frailley 1st, Long jump—Ellie Troutman 3rd, 100 meter dash—Ellie Troutman 3rd, Emily Baggett 6th, Triple jump—Ellie Troutman 4th, 200 meter dash—Ellie Troutman 4th, 800 meter run—Rachel Ring 5th, Elora King 6th, Discus throw—Emily Baggett 6th, Cadence Woosley 7th, Shot put—Cadence Woosley 8th, Emily Baggett 10th.
The Cougars finished up their regular season and participated in the 3rd Region Competition at Green County on May 24. Stay tuned for those official results as the team prepares to send several athletes to the State Competition at the University of Kentucky on June 10.
