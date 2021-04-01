March 26 Spring Relays at Owensboro or Apollo
March 26 vs Caldwell Co. 5 p.m.
April 1 at Apollo 5 p.m.
April 13 at Apollo 5 p.m.
April 15 at Henderson 5 p.m.
April 19 vs Muhlenberg, Ohio and Todd 5 p.m.
April 22 at Owensboro 5 p.m.
April 27 at Muhlenberg 5 p.m.
May 1 at Henderson Invitational 8 a.m.
May 4 at Muhlenberg 5 p.m.
May 10 vs Senior Night Relays 5 p.m.
May 13 at Daviess Co. 5 p.m.
May 15 at Ohio Co. 8 a.m.
May 24 (June 1 rain date) at Green County KHSAA Class A Region 2 Championships 5 p.m.
June 10 KHSAA Class A State Championship — University of Kentucky 8 a.m. EDT
