The McLean County High School track team traveled to Lexington on June 10 to compete in the KHSAA Class A Region 2 Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. The Cougars took 10 athletes to the event.
Kadyn McElvain placed 9th in the state in 300 meter hurdles with a personal best of 42.80. Elliot Evans also placed 9th in the state in triple jump at 38’10 3/4”. Braeden Peercy came in 12th in high jump with 5’ 8”. The men’s 4x100 meter relay team of Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans and Braeden Peercy placed 14th with a time of 46.41. The 4x200 meter relay team of Munster, Clayton, Evans and Kadyn McElvain came in 15th with a time of 1:37.57.
The team had some difficulty due to injuries and illnesses at the event. The men’s 4x400 meter relay had to be scratched entirely because there were not enough substitutes.
McElvain’s performance in the 300 meter hurdles was a bright spot in a very tough day, according to Head Coach Gary Morris. “I am glad we made State after a very trying year due to Covid-19. I wish it had been better, but looking at everything in perspective, I am thankful we had a track season and that we finished. I am very thankful for my parents, athletes and coaches.”
