The McLean County High School track team traveled to Muhlenberg County and Henderson last week. The Cougars had a meet at Muhlenberg County on April 27 and competed at the Henderson Invitational on May 1.
Elliot Evans and Braeden Peercy still continue to lead the 3rd Region in their events. Peercy achieved a new personal best of six feet in high jump at the Henderson meet. Evans currently stands at 41 feet 3 inches in triple jump.
There were 16 events scored at the meet at Mustang Stadium last Tuesday. McLean County placed 5th overall for the men and the women came in sixth.
The following are the results for the men in individual events: Triple jump—Elliot Evans 1st, Braiden Davis 4th, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), 4x400 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Zach Clayton, Braeden Peercy), 100 meter dash—Braeden Peercy 3rd, 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 3rd, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Jesse Jones, Caleb Stein, Jackson Galloway, Aaron Ring), 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 3rd, 4x200 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Bryce Durbin), Discus throw—Andrew Munster 4th, Shot put—Chandler Moore 6th, Long jump—Bryce Durbin 6th, 800 meter run—Aaron Ring 10th.
The results for the women in individual events are as follows: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ava Lannum, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin, Rachel Schutte), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Bree Frailley, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Ellie Troutman), 200 meter dash—Ava Lannum 3rd, 800 meter run—Rachel Ring 4th, Rachel Schutte 5th, Josie Martin 6th, Long jump—Ava Lannum 7th, 100 meter dash—Emily Baggett 8th, 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 10th.
The Cougar men placed 6th and the women came in seventh at the Henderson Invitational last Saturday. There were 18 events scored in the meet.
The following are the results for the men in individual events: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Triple jump—Elliot Evans 1st, 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Kadyn McElvain, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), High jump—Kadyn McElvain 4th, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), Discus throw—Jessee Wood 5th, Andrew Munster 6th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 6th (Jesse Jones, Jackson Galloway, Aaron Ring, Caleb Stein), 100 meter dash—Andrew Munster 9th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 9th, 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 10th, Long jump—Jackson Galloway 10th, Shot put—Chandler Moore 10th, 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 10th.
The results for the women in individual events are as follows: 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 200 meter dash—Ava Lannum 4th, Rainy Willoughby 8th, Long jump—Ava Lannum 5th, Rachel Schutte 6th, 4x200 meter relay—McLean 6th (Harli Adkisson, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Bree Frailley), Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 7th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 7th, Emily Baggett 9th, 100 meter dash—Ellie Troutman 9th, 400 meter dash—Elora King 10th, Shot put—Cadence Woosley 10th.
“We had a good day Saturday against stiff competition,” said Head Coach Gary Morris. “The weather was ideal for great performances. The team is working hard and continuing to improve with four regular season meets left.”
The track team will honor the seniors on Monday, May 10 at a home meet. Senior recognition will be at 5 p.m. with the events to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.