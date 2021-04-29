The McLean County High School track team did very well last week. The Cougars hosted an All-Comers Meet on April 19. The men placed first overall and the women came in second. The team also participated in a Tri-Meet at Owensboro on April 22 where both the men and women placed third.
Braeden Peercy is still leading the 3rd Region in high jump at 5 feet 10 inches. Elliot Evans is also currently leading the 3rd Region in triple jump at 41 feet 3 inches.
The home meet last Monday was a great night for track and field with five schools participating in the events here at Paulsen Stadium. The Cougar men won the Meet with 17 events scored. The following are the results in individual events: 4x200 meter relay — McLean 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Bryce Durbin), 4x100 meter relay — McLean 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), 4x400 meter relay — McLean 1st (Jackson Galloway, Sawyer Ring, Braiden Davis, Jesse Jones), Triple jump — Elliot Evans 1st, Braiden Davis 2nd, High jump — Braeden Peercy 1st, Kadyn McElvain 4th, 200 meter dash — Zach Clayton 1st, Elliot Evans 2nd, Braeden Peercy 4th, Andrew Munster 8th, 300 meter hurdles — Kadyn McElvain 2nd, Long jump — Bryce Durbin 2nd, 4x800 meter relay — McLean 3rd (Jackson Galloway, Braiden Davis, Caleb Stein, Kadyn McElvain), Discus throw — Jessee Wood 3rd, Andrew Munster 4th, Chandler Moore 6th, Shot put — Chandler Moore 3rd, Jessee Wood 6th, 1600 meter run — Sawyer Ring 8th, 800 meter run — Aaron Ring 8th, Ian Nelson 10th.
The Cougar women placed second overall with 16 events scored. The following are the results in individual events: 4x800 meter relay — McLean 1st (Kelsey Hodges, Rachel Schutte, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring), 800 meter run — Rachel Schutte 1st, Josie Martin 2nd, 4x100 meter relay — McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), Long jump — Emily Baggett 2nd, Rose Jones 3rd, 400 meter dash — Harli Adkisson 2nd, Rachel Ring 8th, 200 meter dash — Ava Lannum 4th, Harli Adkisson 6th, Rainy Willoughby 9th, 100 meter dash — Ellie Troutman 5th, Discus throw — Cadence Woosley 5th, Shot put — Cadence Woosley 6th, Emily Baggett 9th.
The Cougars traveled to Owensboro High School for a Tri-Meet last Thursday. The women came in third with 15 events scored. The results in individual events are as follows: 4x100 meter relay — McLean 1st (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 800 meter run — Rachel Schutte 3rd, Rachel Ring 4th, Josie Martin 5th, Discus throw — Cadence Woosley 3rd, Emily Baggett 6th, 400 meter dash — Harli Adkisson 4th, Shot put — Cadence Woosley 5th, Emily Baggett 7th.
The Cougar men also came in third overall with 15 events scored. The following are the results in individual events: Triple jump — Elliot Evans 1st, Braiden Davis 7th, Discus throw — Andrew Munster 1st, Chandler Moore 6th, Jessee Wood 7th, Michael Woosley 9th, 4x200 meter relay — McLean 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), 4x200 meter relay — McLean 2nd (Munster, Clayton, Evans, Peercy), 100 meter dash — Braeden Peercy 2nd, Jack Smith 11th, 200 meter dash — Andrew Munster 3rd, 400 meter dash — Braiden Davis 3rd, High jump — Braeden Peercy 3rd, Kadyn McElvain 4th, 800 meter run — Caleb Stein 3rd, Jesse Jones 5th, Jackson Galloway 7th, Aaron Ring 9th, Ian Nelson 10th, 1600 meter run — Sawyer Ring 4th, Shot put — Chandler Moore 5th, Jessee Wood 6th, Michael Woosley 9th, Long jump — Jackson Galloway 9th.
“The team is doing well and improving with each meet,” said Head Coach Gary Morris. “It has been very exciting to see them work and I thank God every day we get to practice and compete. This season has been a blessing so far, especially with the way last season was cut short.”
The Cougars will be on the road to Henderson for a meet this Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m. The team will travel to Muhlenberg County on Tuesday, May 4 with events beginning at 5 p.m.
