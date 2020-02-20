The McLean County High School track team opened their 2020 season with the West Region Indoor meet at Murray State University on Jan. 18. The Cougars then hosted an indoor meet on Feb. 1.
The McLean County men placed eighth and the women placed tenth at the West Region Indoor meet. Braeden Peercy set a personal record in the high jump of 5-10 and placed third. Kadyn McElvain placed fourth and Elliot Evans came in fifth. McLean County placed fifth in the boys’ 4x200 meter relay. Relay participants were James Wood, Braeden Peercy, Andrew Munster and Elliot Evans. Olivia Frames placed seventh in the 55 meter hurdles. Madison Wilson came in eighth in the 800 meter run.
McLean County hosted an indoor meet on Feb. 1 featuring a shot put, high jump and 35 meter sprint knockout tournament. The McLean County men placed first and the women came in second overall. Braeden Peercy placed first in the 35 meter dash and Zach Clayton placed second. Peercy also placed first in the high jump while Elliot Evans came in second and Kadyn McElvain placed third. Lacie Kent placed second in shot put and Cadence Woosley came in third. The boys’ shot put had the following results: Jessee Wood 4th, Javin Burnett 5th, Jon Tarrance 8th and Connor Case 9th.
“Braeden Peercy had a great day by winning the high jump and then winning the boys’ 35 meter knockout tournament,” shared head coach Gary Morris.
The track team will participate in Spring Relays at Owensboro Middle School on March 17 and then host a meet at McLean County on March 20. Both meets will begin at 5 p.m.
