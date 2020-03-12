The McLean County High School weight lifting team traveled to Rockport, Indiana on Feb. 29 to participate in the 27th Annual Southern Indiana Bench Press and Squat Championships hosted by South Spencer High School.
There were 222 lifters representing nine different schools from Kentucky and Indiana. McLean County placed 2nd overall in the junior/senior boys division.
McLean County had girls competing at the event for the first time and the ladies did very well. Jayden Howard placed second and Carly Abney came in fifth in the sophomore division. Makayla Kitchens had a personal record in bench press.
The boys also had several athletes place in their respective weight classes. The results for the junior/senior division were as follows: 1st—Zanner Abney, Braeden Peercy, Andrew Munster; 2nd—Connor Baldwin, Kenny Brooks, Jon Tarrance; 3rd—Gabe Whitmer; 5th—Morgyn Algood, James Haerle, Caleb Stein, Elliot Evans.
The freshman/sophomore division had the following athletes place: 2nd—Cody Wilson; 3rd—Cameron Dukes; 4th—Trae Warren, Zach Clayton, Wes Wells, Tyler Harberson; 5th—Will Taylor, Noah Coleman, Lucas Mauzy, Ryan Wood.
“With this first meet we aren’t looking for record-breakers, we just want to see kids who will compete,” shared Coach Justin Cook. “We saw some good lifts, but we also saw some room for improvements.”
Girls’ coach Cary Hicks reflected on the first competition for the McLean County girls. “I was so proud of my girls! They competed against girls that have been lifting year round so for this being our very first meet and just starting to lift in December, I thought they did outstanding. I know nerves got to them a little Saturday so now that they know what to expect, I expect their numbers to go up. They have been working hard in the weight room and I am very excited to see what they do at our next meet and in the future.”
The team also participated in a Meet at Apollo on March 7 and qualifiers will compete at the State Competition on March 21 at Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown.
