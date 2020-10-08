Years playing football:
5 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Mr. Humphrey, because he played heavy metal in class
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
Embrace the suck (a military term meaning--this ain’t easy, now let’s deal with it)
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
1st place trophies in weightlifting
Hobbies (other than football)?
JROTC, PT and video games
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Jays
