Spreading love and health: Paradise Nutrition open for delivery in county, hoping to have storefront next year

Brooke Wilkerson is a McLean County native and she has recently found a unique way to give back to the community alongside her husband, Tommy.
The couple launched Paradise Nutrition in May and operate out of their Madisonville home.
“There’s a nutrition store called Outer Limits Nutrition in Madisonville and I began working for them as a delivery driver every Friday,” Brooke Wilkerson said. “I fell in love with those people and they became close friends.”
The Wilkersons began using the products every day, which they quickly grew to love.
“We built a relationship with them pretty much from the day they opened their doors,” Tommy Wilkerson said.
As far as the products go, Paradise Nutrition offers smoothies, juices and loaded energy teas.
“The best way to describe the loaded teas are a healthy energy drink,” Brooke Wilkerson said. “Energy drinks like Monster are not good for you because there’s a lot of stuff in it that isn’t even written on the can.”
Brooke Wilkerson said she has lost more than 30 pounds since using the products.
“I thought it worked, I love it, it makes me feel good,” she said. “...It’s safe for anybody.”
The owners of Outer Limits Nutrition talked with the couple about launching their own nutrition shop, Brook Wilkerson said.
“We just went for it,” she said. “I was born and raised in McLean County and we felt there was a need for it over this way and we’ve been booming ever since we opened.”
The Wilkersons deliver their products to McLean County and Bremen several times a week as they are open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Despite being based in Madisonville, the couple are looking at opening a physical location in McLean County by next year.
“We haven’t decided where,” Brooke Wilkerson said. “We’re just letting the Lord lead us with that.”
Tommy Wilkerson said the couple has to be a distributor of the products for at least a year before they are able to settle into a storefront.
“It gives us time to know the product, learn it, be able to explain it and to have a better reach,” he said.
Brooke Wilkerson said being able to provide these products to the people she loves and help them on their journey is the best part of the job.
“I’ve had people reach out to me that I know and I’ve been able to meet new people in McLean County that I didn’t know were here just through this business,” she said. “It’s super cool to be able to give back to my community in a healthy way.”
Not only does the couple want to help spread nutritious products to the county, but Brooke Wilkerson said they also want to put God first in their business.
“We wanted to spread God first and foremost,” she said. “I was raised in church all my life and that has a big toll for me. We love God and He’s the reason we have everything we do.”
The Wilkersons are planning on setting up at upcoming events in Calhoun for county residents to test the products.
The couple will be at the Calhoun fireworks show on July 1 and at the Ag Fair July 6-8.
Paradise Nutrition orders can be placed through the business’ Facebook group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.