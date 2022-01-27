SACRAMENTO — Stacey Lannum, 52, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Stacey was born June 13, 1969, in Lexington. He was owner and operator of Mattress by Appointment in Madisonville and attended Sacramento United Methodist Church. Stacey played baseball while he attended college at Eastern Kentucky University. After college, he loved coaching kid’s baseball teams. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William David and Louise Lannum and William Wood and Inez Whitehouse; father-in-law, Carlos “Jim” Markwell; mother-in-law, Martha Jean Ellis Markwell; and brother-in-law, Calvin Jay Markwell.
He is survived by his wife, Greta Markwell Lannum; daughters, Ava Elizabeth Lannum and Alayna Grace Lannum, both of Sacramento; son, William Mason Lannum of Sacramento; father, William Lawrence (Margie) Lannum of Richmond; mother, Mary Louise Lannum of Lexington; brother, David Scott (Amy) Lannum of Lexington; niece, Ashley Scott Lannum of Lexington; brother-in-law, Alvin Ray (Julie) Markwell of Arizona; and nephew, Tristen Markwell of Oklahoma.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Mike McLean officiated. Burial was at Gish Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.