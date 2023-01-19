Since the 1970s, Geno’s Pizza in Livermore has been a community staple regardless of where it’s been located in the town.
During its beginning years, the restaurant operated in the former Moon River Coffee building as Angelo’s Pizza just half a block down the road before moving to its current location on East Seventh Street after a year in operation.
Owned originally by the Sartain family, Wayne and Shirley Wilson took over the operation with their son Brian and his wife Christy in 1995.
“I think it was really Dad that thought it would be an avenue,” Brian Wilson said. “He was a carpenter, and you’re thinking, ‘Well, this could be something he might like to do.’ They ate down here all the time (and) they got to know the owners.”
Wayne Wilson passed away after having a heart attack in 2000, in which Shirley Wilson began to run the restaurant after retiring from her job with General Electric after 30 years.
After Shirley Wilson started experiencing her own health concerns, Brian and Christy Wilson took the reins in 2012.
“It’s been here forever. People grew up with Geno’s Pizza,” Brian Wilson said. “Since we’ve been here, we have seen 20 restaurants in Livermore come and go; and we just continue to keep on.”
“The people who grew up here as kids, even if they moved away, they come back,” Christy Wilson said.
And while the business has remained open, Brian and Christy Wilson said much has changed over the past few years, especially after the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m down here every day, but we’re not in normal hours of operation,” Brian Wilson said. “We used to be dine-in till COVID hit.”
During 2020, Geno’s Pizza saw staff quit, and Brian Wilson said keeping the restaurant staffed since then has been a challenge.
“Out of four people, I’m having trouble getting two in here,” he said. “I have been wanting to open back up, but I can’t staff it.
“There have been nights where I’m closing because I can only have one working.”
Christy Wilson feels staffing has been a concern due to people having other commitments, especially the younger crowd.
“A lot of times, it’s hard for kids if they play sports,” she said.
Brian Wilson said he’s observed staffing being an issue beyond the restaurant.
“I’ve got another business, too — a scale service — and it’s the same thing,” he said.
Brian Wilson said another challenge has been gross sales slowing down over the last few months, which he attributes to the increase in product cost due to inflation.
But Brian Wilson said he is willing to accommodate and be flexible with scheduling if needed in order to keep the restaurant afloat.
“Of course, you would like to have someone outgoing, especially if they’re going to work out front and wait on tables,” he said. “You’ve got to have people that are dependable, that care about what they do ….”
And Brian and Christy Wilson hope to bring people on board to help the restaurant return to form such as having people back inside to eat and enjoy each other’s company.
“I remember my dad coming in every day. I remember (my mom) loved coming down here and socializing with people,” Brian Wilson said. “We would have the regulars here and you were interacting with people. The carryout has taken that part away, so it’s not the business that it was, and I would like to get back to that.”
Geno’s Pizza is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063685117712 or call 270-278-5121.
