OWENSBORO — Stanley Settle, 82, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Stanley Elmo Settle was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Rumsey, Kentucky to the late Glover Elmo and Cleva Ellis Settle and was married to the former Shirley Ann Galloway July 26, 1963. Stanley retired as a civil engineer from BellSouth and was a member of Stanley Lodge # 878 F. & A.M. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacie Settle.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley G. Settle; two sons, Stan Settle (Emily) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and Scott Settle (Shanna) of Owensboro; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Stanley E. Settle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Stanley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
