Lori Hunt, of Calhoun, can be typically seen in her role as the administrative assistant at the McLean County Attorney’s office, where she’s been employed for about 20 years.
But during the holiday season, she is found sporting one of her many character costumes in different parades throughout the area.
It all started from a family tradition with Hunt’s grandmother, Judy Keplinger Donahoo, and Donahoo’s sister, Anita Keplinger Ray.
“(My grandmother) made the heads and her sister … made the bodies,” Hunt, 54, said. “When my grandmother would make the heads, they were papier-mâché back then.
“...When I was little, my job was cutting up newspaper and (my grandmother) would make the paste, and I would sit on the floor and watch TV and do the papier-mâché on a big balloon.”
And just when Hunt thought she was finished with the task, her grandmother would say “it needs another layer,” and would have to do the process all over again.
The inspiration for the characters her grandmother would create, Hunt said, came from cartoons and comic books — such as Bugs Bunny and The Pink Panther.
“She had Snoopy, which Snoopy was my favorite,” Hunt said. “...I wore Snoopy out. I think she had to make a second costume to replace that one.”
Hunt said they would end up traveling throughout the area to participate in holiday parades in the costumes.
“We went to Hawesville a lot, we did Central City — we did all those Christmas parades,” Hunt said. “She would get together with … a church and they would bring in kids to come in (from the high school) and we’d pair them up with a body shape to what costumes they needed.
“They were always, always excited.”
However, by the time Hunt turned 11, her grandmother sold all the costumes and the tradition was at a standstill.
But in the early 2000s, Hunt was inspired to keep it going when watching the Christmas parade in Calhoun with a friend.
“...I was like, ‘It’s missing something,’ ” Hunt said. “It might as well have been in black-and-white. I thought it needed color.”
Hunt ended up purchasing a Mickey Mouse costume to wear for the following year to “test the waters and see if that’s what’s missing.”
The character’s inclusion made quite an impact.
“I got bombarded,” Hunt said. “I had kids running to me. I actually just had to stand still because you can’t hardly see out of those heads. …I can just feel little hands hugging (me).”
Soon enough, Hunt ended up purchasing Minnie for the next parade and now owns a selection of about 25 character costumes that she and volunteers wear out to different parade events during Christmas time including Calhoun, Sebree and the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.
“From 2001 up till now, I buy either one costume or two costumes every year,” she said. “I try to have a new costume (and) having somebody new.”
While Hunt said she does not make the costumes completely from scratch, she still takes the time to make them her own by “(sitting) on the couch with a needle and thread.”
“A lot of times I get it, and I don’t like it and I rip it apart,” she said. “If the head’s not the way I want it, I rip it apart and I’ll start over.”
Hunt said it can be a time consuming process, especially when having to work on cleaning and repairing the costumes before they return back for the parade season.
But she takes it all in stride and now understands why her family members enjoyed it.
“It’s work, but I like doing it,” Hunt said. “...I know there’s a lot of kids that don’t get to see these characters, and I know that’s why (my grandmother) did it.
“I have little kids (who) will run two blocks, and the parents are screaming, ‘Stop, quit running,’ and they’re waving at us. It’s really cute.”
And while Hunt said that more work is involved when getting additional characters for her inventory, she continues to be excited when the season arrives and upholding her family’s legacies.
“It feels good,” she said.
