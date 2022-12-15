BREMEN — Stephen Alan Abney, 65, of Bremen passed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Abney was born July 6, 1957 in Owensboro.
Steve started as a laborer at Sacramento Feed Mill and later was a construction worker, working out of the Laborer’s Local 1392 and then a boilermaker out of the Local 40.
Steve also enjoyed his time working in the logging industry as a timber cutter and skidder operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haynes Eldred Abney, and Willa Dean Young Abney; brother-in-law, Charles “Jock” McPherson.
He is survived by his daughter, Chasity (Scott) Gunn; grandchildren, Journie, Aspen, and Ryker; companion, Cerena Stewart; four loving sisters: Peggy McPherson, Brinda (Kenny) Lovell, Kaye (Wayne) Lynn, and Rhonda (Doolie) Sartain; brother, Larry Abney. Lastly, he wouldn’t want us to forget his beloved cat “Thumper.”
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Bro. Troy Slinker officiated. Burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
