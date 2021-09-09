ISLAND — Steve Cobb, 94, of Lebanon, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home in Lebanon. Stephen Dennis Cobb was born April 3, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Guy Miller and Grace Baker Cobb and was married to the former Margaret Erdine Johnson until her death on April 12, 2020. Steve retired from Phillip Morris in Louisville and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was a man of faith, humor, a poet and a storyteller. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Erdine Cobb; a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb; a great grandson, William Tidwell; a sister and four brothers.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise Dyke (Roger) of Labanon; four grandchildren, Michael Lee (Christina), Scott Collins (Angie), Deanna Cobb (Wilburn Tidwell) and Daniel Day; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. Private family burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date. Visitation was Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. Military Honors were conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Steve’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Steve Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations of books to your local library in memory of their father and grandfather.
Share your memories and photos of Steve at musterfuneralhomes.com.
