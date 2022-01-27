Eric Stovall, the western regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy’s Public Defender’s Office in Madisonville and a resident of Greenville, is running for the 45th District Court Judge seat for McLean and Muhlenberg counties in the upcoming May election.
“I’m very excited,” Stovall said. “As a first-time candidate, this is my first foray into this. I don’t consider myself a politician; I consider myself a public servant. I’ve really been that for the 17 of the 19 years that I’ve practiced as an assistant commonwealth attorney and an assistant county attorney. Now, as the regional manager for the Public Defender’s Office and serving a large part of western Kentucky, but in particular for Muhlenberg and McLean counties through public defense.”
According to Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Stovall submitted his declaration of candidacy on Jan. 4 before officially announcing his run publicly on Jan. 8.
“…I’m very excited if the voters should see fit to serve them as their district judge,” Stovall said.
Currently, Stovall is running against Darris Russell of Central City, who is a former county attorney for Muhlenberg County.
Stovall, 45, grew up in Graham in Muhlenberg County, graduating from Muhlenberg North High School in 1994 before enrolling at University of Kentucky in Lexington, majoring in political science with a history minor.
Stovall graduated from UK in 1998 with departmental and magna cum laude honors and eventually received his law degree with honors from The J. David Rosenberg College of Law at UK in 2003.
“I really had always kind of been oriented towards wanting to do something with the criminal law,” Stovall said. “The idea of practicing the kind of law that kept you behind the desk and in a large building for 10-12 hours a day is not what appealed to me. I could of had a job like that in Lexington or Louisville but I decided that I wanted to come home.”
Stovall was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in October 2003, passing the first time, and became assistant commonwealth attorney until the end of 2005 for now-38th Judicial Circuit judge Tim Coleman, where Stovall “fell in love” with the idea being in the courtroom.
“It cemented everything that I felt about it philosophically before I went to law school, which (was) to do something in public service (and) I wanted to do something local and in my community,” Stovall said.
Stovall moved into private practice for a couple of years until taking the position as a staff attorney in 2007, before taking on the roles as the directing attorney from 2009 until the end of 2018 and his current position at the Public Defender’s Office since 2011, while also having the opportunity to serve as both a prosecutor and public defender.
The previous judge who held the position was Brian Crick, who passed away in his home in Bremen when the tornadoes swept through the commonwealth in December 2021. Crick was elected to the position in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Stovall is currently starting his 20th year of practice and thinks the time is right to seek a position of this stature.
Stovall said that he had no intention of challenging or replacing Crick but he felt he had to step up.
“There was a need there,” he said. “Muhlenberg and McLean counties were in need of a judge because of what had happened.”
Stovall also values family as he lives with his wife Allyson Locke Stovall and his two daughters Whitlee and Regin.
“I’ve always told people the most important job that I’m ever going to have is that as a father,” Stovall said. “The idea of wanting to serve the community is that I always think, especially when dealing with kids, is ‘That could be my daughter that’s coming in front of me.’ So, whenever I’ve represented a kid in juvenile court, I want to give them the same level of attention that I could my own child if (they) were there.”
Stovall coaches Upward Sports’ basketball for third and fourth grades, a non-profit program that combines physical activity and Biblical morals and values and is a member of Second Baptist Church, where he notes that community outreach is one of his personal priorities.
Stovall notes that if elected into the position, he would bring fairness to the role as he’s had experience both prosecuting and defending cases.
“Part of doing public defense is representing indigent clients …,” Stovall said. “Without the judge kind of being the ensurer of fairness in the courtroom, …it’s the hallmark of the system without the belief of whether a man has a million dollars in (their) bank account or a person doesn’t have a dollar in their pocket, they should get the same level of justice in front of the courts.”
Stovall also highlights that his prior experience can help him, while also coupling compassion to make him an effective person for the job, especially when it comes to mental health and substance abuse.
“Those are two areas in which Muhlenberg and McLean (counties) really need to have more resources and more local resources available for them to be able to … deal with that adult client who now in court for the fourth time this year who is bipolar or maybe their homeless and they don’t necessarily have the family support that they need,” Stovall said. “There needs to be things in place to try to address those mental health issues ....”
Stovall said that he looks forward to the possibility of being able to serve a place that he calls his “second professional home.”
“...I want to take the values that I have and kind of marry those of bringing fairness and experience and compassion to the bench,” Stovall said. “When you combine those three things with values with a desire to serve the public, I think that’s what I can bring to the bench. ...I want to serve — I know it does sound cliché, but the concept of servant leadership means a lot to me. If you’re going to lead, you have to be willing to serve ….”
For more information on Stovall’s campaign, visit facebook.com/stovall4districtjudge.
