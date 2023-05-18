Standing alone as a small business can be daunting and disempowering.
Uniting with other businesses through the McLean County Chamber of Commerce can give your small business big backing. Whether it is business advice, connections, referrals or just a sounding board, that is what McLean County Chamber is there for.
In troubled times, you will even find a shoulder to cry on — and the strength to keep going.
Chances are you have quality professionals within our local McLean County Chamber of Commerce who can serve you well, or at least point you in the right direction.
Experts in our Chamber may be ready to meet with you in person for projects that are tricky to handle. Supporting your local community businesses can allow our region to flourish economically. Everybody wins, and it begins at home.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce is, at the heart, about community. Yes, we offer a great deal. However, to really tap the potential of Chamber membership, it is important to devote some time and attention to the local business community. McLean County Chamber events and forums are a great opportunity for this. Taking business collaboration and mentorship further within the community goes an even longer way. It is possible to offer tremendous value to other local businesses, and enjoy great benefits, with a small investment of time every week, or even every month.
Chamber of Commerce monthly meetings are welcoming and purposeful, providing an opportunity to polish business skills, catch up with other business owners and enjoy a bit of social interaction.
Chamber time might not convert to billable income right away, but it can give you a fresh perspective, a valuable human connection and simply a chance to get out and enjoy a change of scenery. And you never know where those new connections and discussions might lead.
If you are not a member and would like more information, contact Sarah Kessinger, executive administrative assistant for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, by phone at 270-273-9760 or via email: chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
