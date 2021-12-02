A portion of Stringer Road in the southwest district of McLean County will remain closed due to a bridge failure.
The McLean County Road Department announced on Nov. 23 that the bridge, near the 1400 block north of Coffman School House Road in Sacramento, will not be accessible for the foreseeable future, as the department is currently working on securing funding and materials to fix the issue.
David Lynn, county road superintendent, said that the 15 1/2-foot “short span bridge” or “creek crossing structure” does not fall under the state bridge requirements or inspection, since it doesn’t exceed a 20-foot span that’s considered an official bridge.
“It has concrete … pillars on both sides, and it has metal high beams that go across it,” Lynn said. “I think (there’s) a total of about 17 high beams, and about six of them that are in pretty bad shape, and the other ones are deteriorating.”
Lynn said that there is also corrugated metal that runs horizontal that is also failing, causing a “swag” in the road.
“I felt that it wasn’t safe to drive across,” Lynn said.
Because of his concerns, Lynn contacted a state bridge inspector, who typically comes to inspect the regular bridges in the county, to get a second opinion. Lynn said that the inspector agreed with his motion to close the bridge.
While Lynn doesn’t recall if the bridge has gone through any repairs in the past, he knew it was time to invest time and funds to make the bridge more efficient and safer.
“It’s done good — it’s just past its time,” Lynn said.
Though the department has been approved for funds through the 80/20 Bridge Program through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid to use regarding bridge construction, Lynn said that they will utilize other monies for this project.
“Our 80/20 (funds) that we applied for this year (is being used) on other projects, and it won’t be available again until next July,” he said. “We obviously don’t want to wait until next July to do it. So, what I’ve done is applied for county road aid money that we receive every year and we take out, I’m almost positive it’s 3%, and that is set aside for an emergency fund — all counties that want to participate….”
Lynn said that he applied for the funds and said the application was received last week by KYTC’s Office of Rural Secondary Roads.
Lynn estimates that the repair would cost about $135,000 with newer construction and parts in place.
“The plan is not to go back with what’s in the (bridge) now,” Lynn said. “It’s the old bridge type — high beams with corrugated metal. I’m sure in the day it was a good idea … but with what we have now, we have better ways of fixing it. We plan to put an aluminum box structure in it.”
While Lynn does not have an exact date on when the department will receive funds or when construction will be completed, he is hopeful that it will be soon.
“We’re hoping to hear something (soon),” Lynn said. “Typically, (KYTC) don’t drag their feet too much when you send in emergency funding like this, so I look to hear something pretty soon….”
If they receive the funds, Lynn said the department will order the structure and contact people for engineering. But, Lynn doesn’t want to speculate on an exact completion date, but mentioned that he hopes that it will take about “a month or two” to get the bridge back up and running, with weather permitting.
“It’s going into winter (and) you never know what (will happen) when we get down and digging, and everything can be so soft that we can’t keep the water out of it….,” Lynn said. “All of those are variables.”
While Lynn said that the closure is “obviously an inconvenience,” he notes that it came at a better time of the year.
“Luckily farm crops … are all out of the fields, so running grain and harvesting — it’s not going to affect that,” Lynn said. “It’s a better time frame for the harvest and the farmers and stuff. We definitely would like to get (the bridge) fixed before planting season again.
“I’m definitely going to try to get it opened back up as soon as possible.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
