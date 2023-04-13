CALHOUN — Sue Payne, 79, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Norreta Sue Knight was born March 9, 1944 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Norvis and Rita Murphy Knight and was married to Roland Anthony Payne Feb. 27, 1959. Sue was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing bingo, working puzzles, and spending time with both her family and friends. Sue also loved caring for her dogs, Rosie and Honey Bee. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Roland Payne, who died December 25, 2014; two brothers, Gayle Cobb and Ricky Cobb; and two sisters, Linda Hillard and Debby Adkins.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Roberts (Chad) of Calhoun; two grandchildren, Misty Baird (Brad) and Todd Chambers both of Calhoun; seven great grandchildren, Andrea Murray (Mathew), Hallie Baird (Dylan Butterworth) Kyler Fannon, Karissa Fannon (Alex Hayden), Livi Baird, Camden Baird, and Anzlee Chambers; two great great grandsons, Montgomery Murray and Tate Hayden; and two brothers, Billy Neal Cobb (Karen) of Minnesota and Tony Cobb (Faye) of Rumsey.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. The Rev. Tracy Burnett officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Sue Payne family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church; 68 Pleasant Hope Church Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
