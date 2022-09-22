BEECH GROVE — Sylvia Hunt O’Reilly, 87, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sylvia Joan Rightmyer was born Aug. 22, 1935, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Rosecran and Anna Catherine Towery Rightmyer, was married to Freddie Eugene Hunt May 7, 1955 until his death Sept. 5, 1982 and was later married to Thomas Franklin O’Reilly Jan. 13, 1991, until his death March 31, 2022. Sylvia was a self-employed domestic engineer, cleaning several homes in the area and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Sylvia was a founder and a volunteer at the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum in Calhoun and was a member of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved University of Kentucky Basketball and caring for her flowers. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Sylvia was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Jennings; by a step granddaughter, Jenny O’Reilly; and by a step great-granddaughter, Makala Arndell.
Survivors include a son, Gene Hunt (Lori) of Calhoun; a daughter, Benita Slott (Dan) of Evansville; a son-in-law, Vernon Jennings of Beech Grove; two step sons, Tim O’Reilly (Rhonda) of Bluffton, Indiana and Matt O’Reilly (Debbie Emery) of Central City; four step daughters, Joanna Pointer (Jackie House) of Bremen, Janet Holpp (Mike) of Madisonville, Debbie Childers (Buster) of Greenville and Barbara Hobdy of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Brandy Bishop (Josh), Whitney Franklin (Steven) and Amanda Lane (Joel); 15 step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several step great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Kentucky. Father Anthoni Ottagan officiated. Burial was at the Boston Cemetery in McLean County.
The Sylvia Hunt O’Reilly family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County History and Genealogy Museum; P.O. Box 291; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Sylvia at musterfuneralhomes.com.
