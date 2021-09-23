ISLAND — Tammy Conrad, 52, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tammy Lavonne Conrad was born Dec. 25, 1968, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Billy and Doris Arnold Pinkham and was married to Samuel Lee Conrad, Jr. April 7, 2000. Tammy was the chief deputy at McLean County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. She enjoyed reading, singing, worshiping and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Sammy Conrad; two daughters, Krystal Dixon (A’Mon) of Evansville and Samantha Majors (Brad Neal) of Livia; a step-son, Derek Conrad (Anjelah) of Midland, Texas; a step-daughter, Samantha Carter (Cam) of Owensboro; six grandchildren; and a sister, Shannon Hayden (Earl) of Beaver Dam.
The Tammy Conrad family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tammy Conrad, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Tammy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
