OWENSBORO — Terry Howard, 59, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Terry Allen Howard was born Feb. 5, 1962 in Calhoun, Kentucky to Thomas Hyce and Georgia Ray Clark Howard and was married to the former Diana Lee Gieseke Oct. 25, 1991. Terry earlier worked as a dispatcher for Ligon Trucking in Madisonville. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Howard.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Diana Howard; a son, Matthew Ryan Howard (Mandy) of Versailles; a daughter, Jennifer Bugg (Ashley) of Henderson; five grandchildren, Maddie Bugg, Faith Lauren Howard, Chase Howard, Carter Guillaume, and Ellie Guillaume; and his mother, Georgia Howard of Slaughters.
Graveside services were held on Sunday at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Terry’s family.
The Terry Howard family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
