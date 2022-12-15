Livermore residents Ralph and Diane Thacker will celebrate 38 years of Thacker Riverside Dental Care in June.
“After one tour of duty in the Air Force Dental Corps, we relocated to Livermore,“ Ralph Thacker said. “I had a connection with Livermore. I grew up in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro High School, and my father had a second job as secretary-treasurer at Brothers Furniture Company in Livermore.”
Thacker said he would go to Livermore when he was in high school to visit the factory and said he never thought he’d move there.
“We found the opportunity and this quaint town on the river was attractive to us,” he said. “We’ve always loved water sports and outdoor adventure, and we just felt like the Lord brought us here.”
The Thackers are expanding the office soon, adding an additional 750 square feet to the building, according to Thacker.
Thacker said the expansion is something he has had in mind for a little over three years, but with the pandemic and the economy, he was unsure when or if to break ground.
“We stepped out in faith,” he said. “We will add two more treatment rooms, a dedicated consultation room to meet with patients, a shipping and receiving room and a handicap accessible bathroom and ramp to help people with disabilities in our office.”
Thacker said the nuts and bolts of the expansion could be complete within 30 days with flooring possibly being installed this week.
“We’ve ordered dental chairs and dental units for the two new treatment rooms and those should be installed by the end of January,” he said. “It’s more than a $250,000 investment, but it’s a much needed one.”
The rationale of the expansion is to make sure there is “adequate dental care in the county and region for years to come,” Thacker said. He hopes to attract another dentist to be an associate in his practice.
Thacker said he is grateful for the “wonderful and loyal patients” through the years who have trusted his team for dental care.
“We offer general dentistry with specialities in cosmetic dentistry, clear aligner orthodontics (Invisalign) and dental sleep medicine.” he said. “With a doctor’s prescription, we can fabricate oral appliances for sleep apnea. We can also fabricate oral appliances to treat snoring and TMJ (jaw joint) disorders.”
The dental practice stays very busy, Thacker said.
“We attract patients from a four-county area,” he said. “We live in a small town in rural America but are blessed to have the region coming to us for their dental health care.”
Thacker said he has a great team of two dental assistants who have worked with him for more than 20 years, a patient care coordinator and his wife, Diane, who is the patient concierge and office manager.
“We are looking to hire another dental assistant and another front desk recare associate,” he said. “I’m proud that we’ve been able to provide jobs for people in the local area.”
Thacker said their office has a slogan of “Health, Function and Beauty” and that it’s rewarding when he is able to help people get out of pain or self-esteem issues. He said the practice’s new patient experience sets them apart.
“One reason why I got into dental sleep medicine was because of health issues related to sleep apnea,” he said. “It can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, gastric reflux and grinding of teeth, diabetes and maybe even dementia.”
In college, Thacker said he was in the pre-med club at Murray State University with a major in Biology and minor in Chemistry, and he was interested in going into the health care field.
“I have always enjoyed sciences,” he said. “I graduated from Murray State and applied for medical school but the best I could do was 12th on the waiting list at the University of Kentucky.”
Thacker said he had always been intrigued with the specialty of dentistry and the complexity of teeth, the oral cavity and the masticatory system.
“I went to the University of Kentucky and roomed with someone who was going to dental tech school to make crowns and dentures,” he said. “I had another roommate who was going to apply to dental school. All of a sudden a lightbulb came on and I applied to dental school in the spring of 1978.”
Thacker took the dental admission test and scored well. He applied to dental school and was accepted to the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and entered the fall of 1978.
During his studies there, he met his wife, who was attending the expanded duty dental assisting program there. After graduation and marriage in the spring of 1982, they moved to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota for a three-year tour and then moved to Livermore in 1985.
“I’ve always enjoyed the science and art of the profession,” he said. “As a teenager, I did taxidermy as early as 13 years of age. I was skinning birds and mammals and mounting them and artfully positioning them. I used a scalpel and did some sewing, which prepared me for the oral surgery I do today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.