For the McLean
County News
The family of Don Phillips, Sr. would like to thank everyone who sent food and flowers to the Phillips family over the last few months.
We extend much gratitude to the following people that helped care for Don Sr., including Western Kentucky Hospice and nurses Beth and Katrina, the Hospice volunteers that reached out to us, his home health aides, the hospice Chaplain Leyette, Cheri Care of Owensboro, friends and family that prayed with us and for us, Brother Van Ashton, Brushy Fork Baptist Church, No One Left Behind Tabernacle for the abundant food they provided, Lisa’s Place that served our family, Musters Funeral Home and the companionate assistance in preparation of Don’s funeral and the many unseen hands that touched the Phillips family during this time of loss — our heartfelt thank you.
We were all truly blessed by each and every one of you.
