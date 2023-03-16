Small business isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for the brave, the patient, and the persistent. It’s for the overcomer.”
This anonymous quote perfectly describes the character of a successful small business owner. It takes more work than most people realize and you have to be willing to persevere when the going gets tough. Whether you’re thinking about opening an ice cream shop or your own consulting firm, business owners need to be determined, open-minded thinkers willing to dive headfirst into the unknown.
Owning a business also offers a unique career path that allows for creative flexibility and the ability to be your own boss. In
order to venture out as a self-made entrepreneur, you need to develop a business plan.
Getting started can become overwhelming. The McLean County Chamber along with the Kentucky Chamber are here to help you. Call today and ask how.
The next chamber member meeting is scheduled for noon, March 23, at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 Seventh St. in Calhoun.
Guest speaker will be Heather Wagers, executive director of the Office Of Trafficking And Abuse Prevention and Prosecution for the Kentucky Office Of Attorney General.
Lunch will be provided by Laurie’s Souper Savor and is sponsored by Galloway’s Auto and Farm.
