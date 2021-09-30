I have never considered myself to be boring. I may be boring to other people but not to myself.
Being a husband for over 50 years, I don’t know what being bored is all about.
If, for example, I don’t have anything to do and the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage finds out, believe me, I have plenty to do.
Not many things bore me, but there are times that I do get bored.
What bores me more than anything else are committee meetings. I know some people live by these committee meetings. Whether it’s politics, education, or religion, meetings are their top priority.
I can’t think of anything more boring than committee meetings. I try my best to keep an upper chin, but it’s tough to do
with so many chins
on my face.
For many years, I have gone to church committee meetings. But, unfortunately, the older I get, the more bored I am with this kind of activity.
When I’m in person at some of these committee meetings, I have to go to the bathroom if I’m not falling asleep. I remember one committee meeting I went to the bathroom probably close to 10 times. After the meeting, someone asked me how I was feeling. I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want to offend him.
Then something changed. During all of this health dilemma that we are facing in the lockdowns, one positive thing emerged.
That positive thing is that we don’t gather together in committee, instead, we do it virtually.
A meeting virtually means that you’re not in person, instead, you’re on the computer with the group. So, some of the committee meetings have been virtual.
At first, I was a little excited about this. After all, I don’t have to travel a hundred miles to attend the committee meeting. Instead, I can go to my computer and join the committee online.
I was pretty anxious to get this experience, so I set up my computer on my easy chair at home and got a nice hot cup of coffee. Then, when the time came for the meeting to begin, I did several clicks on my computer, and voilà, I was at the committee meeting.
At first something was interesting about it, but then, that boring element began to develop right in front of me.
Watching it for 30 minutes, my head began to nod but not in agreement with anything they were proposing. Then, finally, my head began to nod, my eyes began to fade, and soon, I was sleeping.
Just then, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came in and saw that I was sleeping.
She tapped my shoulder and said, “You’re not bored, are you?”
I opened my eyes, looked around a little bit, cleared my throat and looking at her said, “Of course not. I was having a time of prayer for the committee meeting.”
I’m not sure when I heard her laugh so much as I did at that moment.
Later that day I remembered a verse of Scripture. “Slothfulness casteth into a deep sleep; and an idle soul shall suffer hunger” (Proverbs 19:15).
If I’m bored it’s my fault. I need to live a proactive life in serving God in a way that
pleases Him.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
