The McLean Clinic in Livermore is just one of the medical clinics to inhabit the space at 215 Hill St. over the last 100 years.
Donna Curry, nurse practitioner with Owensboro Medical Practice at the clinic, has been with the company for almost 10 years.
“As a family nurse practitioner, I’m board certified to take care of every age group,” she said.
Some of the services the clinic provides includes DOT physicals, adult immunization, arthritis, diabetes management, on-site lab services and more.
Curry said the office is not a walk-in clinic, but that they keep same-day appointments open throughout the week.
On average, the clinic has between 2,500 to 3,700 patient visits a year, some from outside of the county.
“This was not my first clinic; I also practiced in Morgantown and Bowling Green,” Curry said. “People followed me here. I have patients as far as Leitchfield, Bowling Green, Morgantown, Eddyville.”
The majority of patients that the clinic sees are McLean County residents, however.
Curry is the only practicing nurse practitioner at the clinic. She received an associates in nursing from Madisonville Community College; a bachelors in science biology from Western Kentucky University; and a masters of science nursing from Frontier University.
Curry has lived on the McLean-Ohio county line for more than 30 years and was raised on the opposite side of the county, so working in McLean is not unfamiliar territory for her.
“I have been a McLean County resident off and on all my life,” she said. “I went to Sacramento for school, and to McLean County High School. I married a Livermore boy.”
Curry said her favorite part of her job is that she gets to take care of people that she has built relationships with.
“This feels like Mayberry from the Andy Griffith Show,” she said. “This is the place where you go out on the street and everyone that passes by you knows who you are. I know all of them; I see them in the store; I see them in the gas station.”
The McLean Clinic is open 8 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To contact the clinic, call 270-278-2531.
