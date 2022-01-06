Technically, Christmas is over... all over our living room floor, that is. Piles of wrapping paper in this corner and empty boxes in that corner, and colorful ribbons from here to there, all evidence that Christmas must have been a success this year.
My wife and I have come through various phases when it comes to Christmas.
Phase one; we spent our first Christmas in our own little apartment. Married only six months, all we had was each other. I must confess this was the cheapest Christmas we ever had. All I had to do was buy one Christmas present for my new bride.
Phase two; it was not long until the sound of little feet pattering down the hallway changed our Christmas forever. We had approximately three children; I say approximately because they ate like a herd of elephants. I know, I had to pay the grocery bill. But Christmas at that time was a wonderful event of excitement and surprises. So Christmas was now becoming a more expensive item in our family budget.
Phase three; is where we are at now. The children are all grown up and have children of their own. Now it is time for the grandchildren to come storming through the front door and be amazed by all of the gifts underneath the Christmas tree. It is almost like reliving your childhood.
I must say that I enjoyed each phase at the time. Each phase seemed to get better and better.
Those who opposed the Christmas season must not have enjoyed the Christmases such as my wife and I have enjoyed. Having wiggly, squiggly and giggly grandchildren all over the living room floor opening up their gifts and making a mess is an experience no one should miss.
As I was pondering our past Christmas, I thought about how much goes in to preparing for Christmas. There is the shopping... the parties... the wrapping of presents. Reflecting on the past Christmas, it came to my mind that we often spend too much, eat too much and laugh too much on our way to Christmas day. So much is put into getting ready for Christmas that there is a great letdown the day after Christmas.
There is no silence quite as loud as the silence that dominates the house the day following Christmas.
But I got to thinking. Santa Claus has the easiest job in the world. He does not have to stick around the day after Christmas. He does not have to worry if people like what they got for Christmas. Nor does he have to contend with returning gifts. I never know what to get anybody.
Christmas is not for fretting and worrying about if you got the right present for the right person. Rather, Christmas is to enjoy the experience of simply giving. Not so much what you give, as it is the act of giving itself.
It was God who set a standard for Christmas. The Bible tells us, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
Setting back in my easy chair with my hot chocolate, I exchanged the nightmare for the satisfaction I felt in giving to people I loved.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.