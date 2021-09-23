SACRAMENTO —Theodore “Casper” Revelett, Jr., 77, of Sacramento, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at 3:30AM at his home. Mr. Revelett was born August 28, 1944, in McLean County. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the United Methodist Church in Rumsey. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Revelett was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting of all types. He liked stock car racing and he liked pulling his ponies. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Verda Revlett; brothers Russell Revelett and Jimmy Revelett; and grandson Clint Coffee.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Horn Revelett; sons Teddy (Felicia) Revelett of Sacramento, John (Laura) Jones of Bremen, Steve (Sheila) Revelett of Iuka, Kentucky, and Timmy (Chris) Revelett of Princeton; daughters Jennifer (Zeke) Howard of Island, Selina Revelett (Dave) Beck of Paducah, and Yvette Revelett (Chris) Nelson of Calhoun; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Janice McClaskey of Sacramento and Gennivee Travis of Fredonia.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00PM at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Kenneth Berggren officiating, assisted by Bro. Bill Willis. Burial in Sacramento Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 10:00AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
