In April 2022, Calhoun resident Mallory Robertson opened her business RiverTown Market, 100 W. Third St., in Livermore in the former location of Wells Insurance Agency and across the street from Livermore City Hall and the Old Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co.
On Sunday, the 22-year-old first-time business owner celebrated RiverTown’s official one-year anniversary.
“I feel like I have accomplished something that a lot of people can only dream of accomplishing,” she said Monday. “Yesterday morning, I woke up and … Facebook (shows) you your memories from a year ago. My memories were full of everyone’s posts of when the store opened … pictures of me in front of the stores, pictures of me cutting the ribbon.
“It touched my heart, honestly, because I was like: ‘This is my life now.’ It’s just exciting, rewarding and heartwarming.”
The business, which sells Kentucky Proud products such as honeys, jams and jellies and other offerings like woodworking, candles, soaps, lotions, Kentucky Trail Town and RiverTown Market T-shirts, ice cream from Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green, produce from her family farm and much more, has been able to build a loyal and growing customer base.
It’s even attracted people coming in from states like Illinois, Indiana, Texas and internationally like London and Spain.
“I feel like it (has) a pretty good reputation,” Robertson said. “We’re growing and it’s a step in the right direction.”
But running a business for the first time did present some obstacles.
“The first four or five months were probably the hardest. It was one thing after another,” she said. “We opened the store in early April; and then in May a tree fell on the roof of the building, and then right before that the roof was leaking.”
After the tree fell, Robertson said she was informed that there were also drainage issues before the store experienced a few break-ins throughout the summer among other things.
“I opened up right in the middle of inflation,” she said. “It was scary, and whenever I opened I got a lot of old prices for my inventory. After I opened, my prices were increasing significantly and shipping alone was already insane.”
Still, Robertson pushed forward.
“It was a struggle. There were many tears throughout it,” she said, “but then I look at us today and I’m like: ‘I grew a lot.’ I know how to better handle any situation that life throws at me ….”
And with a majority of the products being from the commonwealth, Robertson took the initiative to keep the price low for her patrons.
“What I did, and what I still do most of the time, is I place orders with where I need to place an order for,” she said, “and I just take like a two-day road trip all around Kentucky to get all my products so I don’t have to pay for shipping. … I have family that live on the other side of the state, so I just stay with them.”
For Robertson, one of the biggest milestones in the business’ first year was to get its name out there — a task she continues to work toward.
“We are in Livermore, but we get a lot of traffic here on Third Street; but people that travel here on (Kentucky Highway) 431 every single day don’t know that we’re just tucked back two blocks,” she said. “I’m trying to find a place to put a couple billboards on 431.”
Now heading into the second year, Robertson is looking to offer more products in the store such as ground meat from her family’s farm while also expanding into offering floral arrangements.
There’s also plans to create an official website to be able to ship orders all across the country.
Becoming a business owner has been something Robertson’s dreamed about since high school, and she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to those looking to carve their own path.
“I think my big thing would be not to give up on your dream, because I didn’t; and here I am living the dream,” she said.
RiverTown Market is open from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit facebook.com/marketrivertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.