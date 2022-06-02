DESOTO, MISSOURI — Thomas V. Forbush, 74, of DeSoto, Missouri, died May 21, 2022, in Farmington, Missouri.
He was born July 19, 1947, in Watertown, New York, the son of Vern C. Forbush and Margaret (Woods) Forbush.
Thomas served in the United States Army and retired as a Sgt. Major. Thomas then went on to be an instructor for both the ROTC and JROTC. He loved making handcrafted knives, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the D.J. Mahn-G.A. Sutton VFW Post 1831.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Vern C. Forbush, and his mother, Margaret (Woods) Forbush.
Surviving are wife, Meri Diane “Dee” Forbush of DeSoto, Missouri; son, Brian (Lisa) Forbush of Imperial, Missouri; son, Jeff (Nikki) Forbush of DeSoto, Missouri; grandchildren, Hannah, Reed and Autumn; brother, Edward (Joan) Forbush of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Dennis (Peggie) Forbush of Imperial, Missouri; and sister, Nancy (Alan) Slocm.
The funeral service was held Tuesday at Mahn DeSoto Chapel, 900 N. Main St., DeSoto, Missouri. Private interment was at the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto, Missouri, for family only.
Contributions may be made to D.J. Mahn-G.A. Sutton VFW Post 1831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.