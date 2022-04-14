SACRAMENTO —Tiffany Nicole Tindle, 50, of Sacramento, Kentucky was released from her health battles on Friday, April 8, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tiffany Nicole Tindle was born Jan.16, 1972 in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was proud of being an Air Force brat, moving several times with her family. She was a 1991 graduate of McLean County High School and received her Pharmacy Tech associates degree from University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. Tiffany loved her dog, “Diamond.”
Survivors include her daughter, Mallory Tindle of Sacramento; her fiancée, Terry Towery of Sacramento; her mother, Charlet Daniels-Tindle of Sacramento; her father, Tony Mallory of Owensboro; two brothers, Marc Daniels (Donna) of Owensboro and Vance Tindle of Fort. Worth, Texas; a niece, Allyson Tindle Anderson of Oklahoma City; two nephews, Sean Tindle (Brittany) of Oklahoma City and Dalton Daniels of Owensboro; and her life-long best friend, Karen Edwards of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Island United Methodist Church. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Tiffany’s family.
The Tiffany Nicole Tindle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tiffany Nicole Tindle, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Tiffany at musterfuneralhomes.com.
