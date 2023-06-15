BUCK CREEK — Tom Herndon, 66, of the Buck Creek community in McLean County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Thomas Wendall Herndon was born March 2, 1957, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Shirley Burrell and Thelma Jane Atherton Herndon and was better known as Tom to both his family and friends. Tom grew up in Livermore and was a graduate of McLean County High School. In high school, Tom played trumpet in the band, was active in ROTC and was a member of the Boy Scouts. He retired from Ernie Davis Mechanical in Owensboro as a master pipefitter welder and was a member of the Methodist faith. Tom grew up water skiing on the Green River. He enjoyed camping, vegetable gardening, fishing, University of Kentucky Basketball, playing the guitar and later the banjo, and his dogs. Tom loved his country and spending time with both his family and friends. For many years he played taps on his bugle and placed flags on graves for Memorial Day. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, David Burrell Herndon and by his brother-in-law, William Thomas Purcell.
Survivors include partner and loving companion of 17 years, Cindy Williams; a sister, Marsha Herndon Purcell of Churchton, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Lisa Herndon Wilson (Jimmy) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; two nieces, Laura Cathleen Herndon (Zach Neill) and Sarah Herndon Sanborn (Steve); a nephew, Ryan Herndon Purcell (Riley Steiner); and five great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Friends may visit with Tom’s family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Musters in Livermore.
Tom’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
The Tom Herndon family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Tom at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.