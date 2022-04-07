BEECH GROVE — Tom O’Reilly, 82, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. Thomas Franklin O’Reilly was born Sept. 2, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Russell and Thelma Kemery O’Reilly, was married to the former Brennda Jeanine Beghtel, until her death September 10, 1976 and was later married to the former Sylvia Joan Rightmyer Jan. 13, 1991. He was a retired welder and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Tom served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved University of Kentucky Basketball and also enjoyed fishing and golfing. In addition to his parents and first wife, Tom was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jenny O’Reilly; by a great granddaughter, Makala Arndell; and by a step daughter, Alicia Jennings.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia O’Reilly; two sons, Tim O’Reilly (Rhonda) of Bluffton, Indiana and Matt O’Reilly (Debbie Emery) of Central City; four daughters, Joanna Pointer (Jackie House) of Bremen, Janet Holpp (Mike) of Madisonville, Debbie Childers (Buster) of Greenville and Barbara Hobdy of Beaver Dam; a step son, Gene Hunt (Lori) of Calhoun; a step daughter, Benita Slott (Dan) of Evansville; a step son-in-law, Vernon Jennings of Beech Grove; 15 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial was at the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Sacramento.
The Tom O’Reilly family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 257; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Tom at musterfuneralhomes.com.
