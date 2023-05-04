The McLean County Library held its annual “Touch a Truck” event on Friday for 160 students from Livermore and Calhoun elementary schools.
This year, 18 vehicles lined 2nd Street in front of the library.
“Each year we have new ones,” said Angie Smith, outreach coordinator for the library. “We have our faithful ones we have every year and we added a couple of new ones this year.”
Smith said if students ride a school bus, they have likely seen some of the vehicles on the road or out in a field.
“Here they can get in them, climb on them, sit in the buckets,” she said. “It’s stuff they don’t normally see, even with us being a rural community. This gives them a chance to get close to them and see how big they actually are.”
Being a farming community, Smith said the library wanted to be the host of the event to teach local children more about what they might see in the area.
“They can see them up close and we need to salute our famers and let the kids know that if it wasn’t for them or for any of our other businesses, we may not have some of what we do,” she said.
The “Touch a Truck” event is typically held during the third week of April, but because of rain, it was pushed back and coincided with National Library Week, which ended Saturday.
“We have books that pertain to every one of the vehicles that are sitting out here,” Smith said. “We have several farming books, the Kentucky Farm Bureau sends us books, Kentucky Soybean sends us books. We utilize those during our story times. It always ties in somehow.”
This year students in attendance were given tree saplings donated by a conservation group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.