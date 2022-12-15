McLean County is seeing an increased need this year for its Toys for Tots initiative.
“We doubled in numbers this year,” said Christy Patton, the county’s Toys for Tots representative who began servicing the county two years ago. “We’re almost to the point where we had to shut off the application process a week early.”
About 80 to 90 children requested help in 2020, while 2021 rose to a little over 200.
As of Sunday, Patton said “we are over 300 kids.”
However, Patton said the community has shown support in trying to sustain the organization’s mission in making sure that children are able to have something for the holidays.
“We’ve had a couple of people coming forward and (asking), ‘How many extra do you have?’ ” she said.
But the need requested, Patton said, has gone beyond toys.
“A lot of them just want coats and shoes for their kids,” she said. “...We’d just had families that are calling us that need diapers.”
Patton feels that some may not understand that the families struggling are trying to make ends meet.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand … that we have families (where) … the husband and (wife) are both working,” she said, “but with gas prices and food prices, they just don’t have the extra money.”
“A lot of them you hear, ‘We’re choosing between our electricity bill or buying groceries.’ …That’s a hard pill to swallow when you have people just asking for coats and shoes for their kids.”
Even though concerns and restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic have dwindled, Patton said it’s still difficult.
“...There’s so many jobs out there, but what people are not realizing is that daycare costs have gone up,” she said. “If you have a single mom that has two kids and she’s working a minimum wage job …, she’s paying $150 a week in child care, she’s putting $80 worth of gas in her vehicle. When you stop and figure out 40 hours times minimum wage — she’s in the hole before she gets her check.”
With the increased cost in toys and other items, Patton said people who regularly donate aren’t able to do so this year.
“I think it’s a big thing people don’t even realize,” she said.
Patton feels people may not be aware of the need in the county, but said Toys for Tots’ presence is starting to become more apparent through advertisements, outreach in the communities, support from community members, churches and businesses and holding a number of different events and fundraisers.
“I think that it’s growing, and more people are getting aware of the situation,” she said. “It’s going better because we have more help getting out there and making phone calls as well.”
And Patton hopes people will continue to learn more about the organization’s efforts and help where they can by any means.
“There’s a huge need in McLean County, period. It’s not just one area,” she said. “...The small things, like a package of socks, goes a long way.”
“Without the community support, there would not be this program.”
For more information or interested in finding ways to help or volunteer, visit facebook.com/McLean-County-KY-Toys-For-Tots-113368801126833 or contact Patton at 270-499-1543.
