Toys for Tots, a not-for-profit charity through the United States Marine Corps that collects new unwrapped toys for less fortunate children, is on its yearly mission to spread gifts and joy during the holiday season.
And McLean County is no exception.
Christy Patton, the county’s representative, started servicing the county for the first-time last year, which proved difficult considering the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year was hard,” Patton said. “People were out of work, we had tons of applications — …it was really hard to get help last year as far as toys and stuff like that.”
However, Patton admits that the 2021 drive has gone better.
“This year, I’ve done fundraisers to make sure that we have enough to be able to help these families,” Patton said.
One of the fundraisers included Red & White Toy Run, put on by the Nomads charter of the motorcycle club Hells Angels, which proved to be a great experience.
“They are awesome,” Patton said. “No questions asked, they come out and they take care of it all. You don’t even have to fret. And people from all over come down for that event.”
Another event that Patton helped coordinate was the “Shoots and Ladders” event in Sacramento, a friendly competition between the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s volunteer fire departments inviting participants to fill up either a fire truck or a police cruiser with toys or donations.
Patton said the fundraiser turned out well for its first time and finally getting the community more familiar with the program.
“I want to get the community back involved in this program,” Patton said. “When I took over last year, it had no community involvement whatsoever and I want the community involvement back. I want them to understand what this program is and what it’s doing.
“It’s their community, it’s their kids. It takes a village to raise kids — that’s what we’ve always been taught. It takes a community to come together when they are in need as well and I think it’s very important to get the community back involved.”
Patton also worked with other community members, businesses such Grease Monkey Auto LLC in Calhoun on a bike drive, and Calhoun Baptist Church and Beech Grove Christian Church helping out Patton, locating help if needed.
“(The community members) have been amazing,” Patton said. “…I just want to thank everybody that has done the fundraisers and helped out. It’s been an amazing turnout this year.”
Patton’s main mission, along with the charity, is to make sure that each child in the county has a good Christmas.
Patton’s husband was in the military for 15 years and it has always been something that she has been a part of.
“I love kids and I don’t think any kid should do without anything, regardless of what they’re circumstances are,” Patton said. “They can’t help where they come from or their background or anything. If you can just make one kid know that they’re being thought of, it’s well worth it for me.”
While this year has been more successful, Patton’s main goal is simple.
“I’m hoping that we don’t have to turn anybody away this year,” Patton said. “We stopped our application process on Dec. 3, but we still have applications coming in believe it or not.”
Patton reports that there are more than 200 children that are in need this year, compared to last year’s 89.
“I guess word got out (this year),” Patton said. “I’ve had several applications this year.”
Patton is looking to be able to get “everything and anything” for the kids this year.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s $1, $5, $10 — it just doesn’t matter,” Patton said. “You’re talking about children that probably don’t have anything.”
Patton said that items are still being accepted and is looking for more interested parties to volunteer.
For more information or interested in volunteering, visit facebook.com/McLean-County-KY-Toys-For-Tots-113368801126833 or contact Patton at 270-499-1543.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
