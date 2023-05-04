The McLean County High School track team had two meets over the last couple weeks. The Cougars traveled to Apollo on April 20 for an All Comers Meet with 11 schools participating in the event. The Women placed 8th and the Men came in 10th with 16 events scored. The team participated in the Owensboro All Comers Meet on April 25, but there were no relays and no overall team results.
Kashlynn Rice won the 300 meter hurdles at Apollo and posted the second best time in the Region so far this year with a 54.14. Josie Martin ran her best this season in the 800 meter run with a time of 3:25. Abbigail Massey placed seventh in the 400 meter dash with a 1:14. Ian Nelson and Elijah Brown both had PRs in the 800 meter run with the same time of 2:48.
The following are the results in individual events for the women: 300 meter hurdles—Kashlynn Rice 1st; Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 3rd, Cheyanne Carter 17th; 4x800 meter relay—McLean 5th (Kate Hayden, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Kinsley Cotton); 400 meter dash—Abbigail Massey 7th, Aubree Davis 17th, Juliet Cooper 19th; 800 meter run—Josie Martin 12th; 1600 meter run—Rachel Ring 19th; Shot put—Nicole Haerle 19th, Sophie Skinner 21st; Discus throw—Nicole Haerle 20th, Sophie Skinner 26th.
The men had the following results in individual events: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 4th (Sawyer Ring, Ian Nelson, Elijah Brown, Aaden Bates); 4x100 meter relay—McLean 8th (Zach Clayton, Aden Bolden, Kamden Walters, Jackson Galloway); Triple jump—Jackson Galloway 8th; High jump—Jackson Galloway and Kamden Walters tied 9th; Long jump—Zach Clayton 14th, Braiden Davis 20th, Jackson Galloway 21st; Discus throw—Kadun Rager 16th, James Johnson 23rd, Leland Mitchell 29th; 100 meter dash—Aden Bolden 19th, Zach Clayton 28th; 400 meter run—Braiden Davis 19th; Shot put—James Johnson 21st, Kadun Rager 25th; 1600 meter run—Aaden Bates 23rd, Sawyer Ring 24th.
The Owensboro All Comers was a very successful event for McLean County with numerous personal records (PRs). The following PRs were set in the 200 meter dash: Hannah Smith 32.14, Cheyanne Carter 36.44, Evy Thompson 38.64 and Lyly Chin 38.74. Evy Thompson and Juliet Cooper set PRs in the 400 meter dash with 1:27 and 1:31 respectively. Josie Martin had a 3:16 in the 800 meter run and Kate Hayden ran a 7:46 in the 1600 meter run. Kashlynn Rice shaved some time off her best in the 300 meter hurdles with a 51.04. Rose Jones threw a 46’9” in discus.
Several PRs were also set by the McLean County men. Braiden Davis ran a 27.34 in the 200 meter dash. The following PRs were set in the 400 meter dash: Aden Bolden 1:01, Jackson Galloway 1:03 and Trokoby Gill 1:07. Ian Nelson ran a 2:43 in the 800 meter run. Aaden Bates and Sawyer Ring had their best times in the 1600 meter run with 5:29 and 5:39 respectively. The high jump had a 5’4” jump from both Kamden Walters and Jackson Galloway. Galloway also had a best jump of 32’7” in the triple. Kadun Rager threw 87’8” in discus, Leland Mitchell had a 53’5” and Trevor Howard had a 50’11” throw.
The women had the following results in individual events: 300 meter hurdles—Kashlynn Rice 3rd; Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 4th; 1600 meter run—Kate Hayden 6th, Rachel Ring 7th, Kinsley Cotton 8th; 400 meter dash—Abbigail Massey 7th, Evy Thompson 10th, Juliet Cooper 12th; 200 meter dash—Tatiana Rojas 7th, Hannah Smith 14th, Cheyanne Carter 16th, Evy Thompson 17th, Lyly Chin 18th; 800 meter run—Josie Martin 9th, Aubree Davis 10th; Shot put—Rose Jones 10th, Sophie Skinner 11th; Discus throw—Rose Jones 14th, Sophie Skinner 15th.
The following are the results in individual events for the men: Triple jump—Jackson Galloway 2nd; High jump—Kamden Walters and Jackson Galloway tied 3rd; 1600 meter run—Aaden Bates 6th, Sawyer Ring 8th; Discus throw—Kadun Rager 6th, James Johnson 15th, Leland Mitchell 19th, Trevor Howard 20th; Long jump—Zach Clayton 7th, Aden Bolden 9th, Jackson Galloway 10th; 200 meter dash—Zach Clayton 8th, Kamden Walters 10th, Braiden Davis 13th; 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 9th, Aden Bolden 11th, Jackson Galloway 13th, Trokoby Gill 14th, Zach Clayton 15th; Shot put—James Johnson 9th; Kadun Rager 12th, Leland Mitchell 17th, Trevor Howard 19th; 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 10th, Elijah Brown 12th.
“The Owensboro Meet gave our athletes the opportunity to try some new events and several of them got PRs, which is giving them some confidence and motivation going into Regionals later this month,” shared Coach Seth Lancaster.
The next meet for the track team is the McLean County Relays at home on May 11th for Senior Night. Events will begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.