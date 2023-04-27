The McLean County High School track team participated in the Owensboro Invitational Meet on a bright and sunny day April 15. It was the biggest event of the regular season with 17 schools and hundreds of competitors. The Cougar men placed 14th and the women came in 15th overall.
There were several notable accomplishments for the McLean County athletes. Tatiana Rojas had a personal record (PR) of 32.81 in the 200 meter dash. Aubree Davis and Josie Martin both had PRs in the 800 meter run with 3:19.37 and 3:27.09, respectively. Kinsley Cotton had a PR of 8:12.48 in the 1600 meter run. Nicole Haerle had PRs of 44’11” in discus throw and 21’4” in shot put. Braiden Davis had a PR of 34’9” in triple jump.
The 4x100 meter relay teams also set a couple personal records at the event. The team of Hannah Smith, Abbigail Massey, Aubree Davis and Tatiana Rojas had a PR of 1:01.21. The team of Zach Clayton, Trokoby Gill, Kamden Walters and Aden Bolden set a PR of 47.98.
The women had the following results in individual events: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 7th (Rachel Ring, Evy Thompson, Josie Martin, Aubree Davis); 200 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 10th; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 10th (Tatiana Rojas, Hannah Smith, Abbigail Massey, Aubree Davis); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 10th (Tatiana Rojas, Evy Thompson, Abbigail Massey, Hannah Smith); Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 16th, Cheyanne Carter 26th; Shot put—Nicole Haerle 22nd.
The results for the men in individual events were as follows: 4x200 meter relay—McLean 7th (Aden Bolden, Zach Clayton, Kamden Walters, Braiden Davis); 4x100 meter relay—McLean 9th (Zach Clayton, Aden Bolden, Trokoby Gill, Kamden Walters); 4x800 meter relay—McLean 10th (Sawyer Ring, Elijah Brown, Ian Nelson, Aaden Bates); 100 meter dash—Aden Bolden 14th, Zach Clayton 27th; Triple jump—Braiden Davis 16th; Long jump—Aden Bolden 19th, Zach Clayton 25th; 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 21st; Shot put—James Johnson 25th; 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 25th, Aaden Bates 26th.
Coach Seth Lancaster shared that this event was a good test for the team against what is most likely the best competition they will see until State.
“It was really good to see so many PRs on a day that was warmer than we have been accustomed to this season,” he said. “Some of our relay teams ran times that will make us very competitive come the postseason.”
The next meet for the Cougars will be held at Muhlenberg County on May 4. Events begin at 5 p.m.
