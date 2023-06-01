The McLean County High School track team competed in regionals for Class 1A Region 2 at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown on May 16. There were 17 schools competing in 18 different events at the meet.
The Cougar athletes had a strong showing at the event. Every single one of the McLean County relay teams for both boys and girls achieved a personal record (PR) at the meet. Several athletes also had PRs in individual events. Abbigail Massey and Juliet Cooper ran in the 400 meter dash with 1:11.72 and 1:22.81 respectively. Ian Nelson had a 2:37.75 in the 800 meter run and Aaden Bates had a 5:29.88 in the 1600 meter run. Kamden Walters had a personal record of 5-06.00 in the high jump.
The following are the results in individual events for the women: Long jump — Kashlynn Rice 3rd, Cheyanne Carter 16th; 300 meter hurdles—Kashlynn Rice 4th; 4x800 meter relay—McLean 6th (Kinsley Cotton, Kate Hayden, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 9th (Hannah Smith, Tatiana Rojas, Evy Thompson, Abbigail Massey); 4x100 meter relay—McLean 11th (Aubree Davis, Kate Hayden, Tatiana Rojas, Hannah Smith); 400 meter run—Abbigail Massey 12th, Juliet Cooper 19th; 800 meter run—Aubree Davis 13th, Josie Martin 14th; 1600 meter run—Kinsley Cotton 14th, Rachel Ring 15th; Discus throw—Nicole Haerle 14th, Rose Jones 22nd; Shot put—Nicole Haerle 14th, Sophie Skinner 19th; 200 meter dash—Tatiana Rojas 22nd, Cheyanne Carter 27th; 100 meter dash—Hannah Smith 28th, Lyly Chin 31st.
The men had the following results in individual events: High jump—Kamden Walters 4th, Jackson Galloway 7th; 100 meter dash—Aden Bolden 5th, Zach Clayton 12th; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 8th (Zach Clayton, Braiden Davis, Aden Bolden, Kamden Walters); 4x800 meter relay—McLean 8th (Aaden Bates, Elijah Brown, Ian Nelson, Sawyer Ring); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 9th (Aden Bolden, Zach Clayton, Braiden Davis, Kamden Walters); 1600 meter run—Aaden Bates 11th, Sawyer Ring 18th; Long jump—Aden Bolden 12th, Zach Clayton 15th; Discus throw—Kadun Rager 13th, Trevor Howard 29th; 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 15th, Elijah Brown 20th; 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 18th; 200 meter dash—Jackson Galloway 25th; Shot put—Leland Mitchell 28th.
“It was a really good meet overall as a team,” said coach Seth Lancaster. “We had several PRs and had some athletes who competed for spots at the state meet. As a young team, it was a good experience for them to compete in a big meet like regionals against really good competition and see big improvements in their times since the beginning of the season.”
Kashlynn Rice qualified for a spot at State in long jump. Rice will travel to Lexington on June 3 to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.
