The McLean County High School track team ended the 2023 season with an appearance at State on June 1 and a team banquet on June 5.
The Cougars had a successful season with tremendous growth.
Kashlynn Rice represented McLean County in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. Rice improved six inches from her jump at Regionals and placed 12th in long jump at 14’ 10.”
“It was great for Kash to finish her career at the state meet,” said coach Seth Lancaster. “She qualified for state every year that she ran track for both Owensboro Catholic and McLean. She did really well against tough competition and saved her best jump for her last one.”
The athletes and coaching staff enjoyed a meal together with their families at the high school last week for the end of season banquet. The three seniors, Kashlynn Rice, Zach Clayton and Rose Jones were recognized for their contribution to the team over the years.
Kashlynn Rice received recognition for qualifying for state in the long jump. The coaching staff also recognized the regional placements from this season. The girls’ 4x800 meter relay team made up of Kate Hayden, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin and Kinsley Cotton placed sixth. Kashlynn Rice placed third in long jump and fourth in 300 meter hurdles. Kamden Walters placed fourth in high jump. Aden Bolden placed fifth in the 100 meter dash.
Lancaster shared that it was a great season for the Cougars overall.
“It was the youngest team I have ever coached, but it sets up for future success for our program. I want to thank our seniors for the leadership they have provided this year and the success they had during their time in the program,” he said. “I am looking forward to the growth we will see next year with the group coming back and the success we will continue to see at the regional and state levels.”
