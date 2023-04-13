The McLean County High School track team competed in the March Madness Classic at Muhlenberg County High School on March 30. The McLean County Men and Women both placed 6th overall with 15 events scored.
There were several notable accomplishments for the meet. Sawyer Ring and Aaden Bates both achieved personal records (PR) in the 1600 meter run with 5:47.24 and 5:47.74, respectively. Braiden Davis had a PR in the 400 meter dash with a 58.94.
Both girls’ 4x100 meter relay teams had PRs. “We have a really young group of girls going up against tough competition,” said coach Seth Lancaster. “AB and Zach competed well in the 100 (meter dash) against some of the best competition we will see all season.”
The women had the following results in individual events: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 6th (Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Evy Thompson, Kate Hayden); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 7th (Tatiana Rojas, Evy Thompson, Hannah Smith, Abbigail Massey); Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 7th, Cheyanne Carter 12th; 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 8th, Hannah Smith 13th, Tatiana Rojas 14th; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 9th (Aubrey Davis, Kate Hayden, Hannah Smith, Tatiana Rojas) and McLean 10th (Lyly Chin, Juliet Cooper, Evy Thompson, Cheyanne Carter); 400 meter dash—Kinsley Cotton 12th; Shot put—Rose Jones 13th, Sophie Skinner 14th; Discus throw—Rose Jones 14th, Sophie Skinner 15th; 1600 meter run—Rachel Ring 18th, Josie Martin 19th.
The following are the results in individual events for the men: Long jump—Aden Bolden 3rd, Zach Clayton 10th; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Zach Clayton, Braiden Davis, Aden Bolden, Kamden Walters); High jump—Kamden Walters 4th; 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 7th; Triple jump—Braiden Davis 7th; 4x200 meter relay—McLean 7th (Kamden Walters, Maddax Osborne, Aden Bolden, Zach Clayton); 4x800 meter relay—McLean 7th (Ian Nelson, Maddax Osborne, Aaden Bates, Sawyer Ring); 100 meter dash—Aden Bolden 8th, Zach Clayton 9th, Elijah Brown 18th; Discus throw—Kadun Rager 8th, James Johnson 16th, Trevor Howard 19th; Shot put—Kadun Rager 11th, James Johnson 12th, Leland Mitchell 18th; 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 20th, Aaden Bates 21st.
“Both the girls and boys teams are improving and learning more each week at practice,” Lancaster said. “After spring break, our schedule gets busier and I’m excited to see the improvements they can show over the next couple of months. We have some athletes on both the girls and boys side that have really stepped up their efforts at practice and I expect to compete at Region for spots at state.”
The track team will be at Henderson on April 13 for a meet at 5 p.m. McLean County will participate in the Owensboro Invitational held at the Owensboro Middle School track on April 15 with events beginning at 10 a.m.
