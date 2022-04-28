The McLean County High School track team had a couple meets on the road earlier this month. The team traveled to Apollo on April 12 for an All-Comers Meet and participated in a Dual Meet at Muhlenberg County on April 14.
There were 14 events scored at Apollo. The McLean County men placed 5th and the women came in 6th.
The following are the results in individual events for the men: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Long jump—Bryce Durbin 1st, Lyric Groves 13th, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay, Kadyn McElvain), 4x400 meter relay—McLean 3rd (McElvain, Durbin, Millay, Caleb Stein), High jump—Edwin Millay 5th, Kamden Walters 7th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 7th, 200 meter dash—Edwin Millay 8th, Kamden Walters 15th, 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 10th, Brayson Smith 11th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 12th, Discus throw—Kadun Rager 13th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 15th.
The women had the following results in individual events: 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 5th, 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 7th, Abbi Massey 9th, Long jump—Ellie Troutman 7th, Rachel Schutte 8th, 800 meter run—Josie Martin 11th, Rachel Ring 13th, Rachel Schutte 14th, Shot put—Rose Jones 12th, Cadence Woosley 13th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 12th, Rose Jones 14th.
Head coach Gary Morris said, “We had a beautiful day to run and had some outstanding performances from Kadyn McElvain (300 Hurdles) and the boys 4x400 meter relay (McElvain, Millay, Stein, and Durbin). Kashlynn Rice in the 100 meters for the girls also turned in a solid performance.”
The team traveled to Muhlenberg County on April 14 for a Dual Meet with the Mustangs. There were only running events as well as long and triple jump at this event. McLean County men and women both came in second.
The men had the following results in individual events: Long jump—Bryce Durbin and Edwin Millay tied 1st, Lyric Groves 3rd, Kamden Walters 5th, Jackson Galloway 6th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 1st (Caleb Stein, Sawyer Ring, Jackson Galloway, Brayson Smith), Triple jump—Braiden Davis 2nd, 4x400 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Zach Clayton, Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Clayton, Durbin, Millay, McElvain), McLean 4th (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis), 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 3rd, Lyric Groves 7th, Hunter Stratton 8th, Izaiah Hope 11th, 400 meter dash—Hunter Stratton 8th, Braiden Davis 9th, Jackson Galloway 12th, 800 meter run—Jesse Jones 8th, Ian Nelson 9th, 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 8th, Sawyer Ring 9th, Jesse Jones 10th, Caleb Stein 11th, Ian Nelson 12th, 200 meter dash—Kamden Walters 9th, Hunter Stratton 10th, Kaiden Kemper 12th.
The results for the women are as follows: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 1st (Rachel Schutte, Kate Hayden, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin), Long jump—Ellie Troutman 1st, Rachel Schutte 2nd, 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 3rd, 800 meter run—Rachel Ring 3rd, Josie Martin 4th, Kate Hayden 5th, 200 meter dash—Bree Frailley 4th, 100 meter dash—Ellie Troutman 5th, Harli Adkisson 9th, Rainy Willoughby 10th.
Coach Morris commented on the results for the day. “Edwin Millay and Bryce Durbin had outstanding jumps in the long jump and the boys 4x400 meter relay (Clayton, McElvain, Durbin, Millay) turned in another excellent time.”
The track team will be at Muhlenberg County on Monday, May 2 for a meet at 5 p.m.
