Here for the Clays, an AIM shooting sports team for northwestern Kentucky, had a successful inaugural season as team members participated in the national championship in July.
The team is open to youth, from kindergarten to college, in McLean, Henderson and Daviess counties with a focus on academics, integrity and marksmanship (AIM).
Jonathon Randolph, assistant coach, said trapshooting consists of one to five shooters, rotating through stations, shooting five clay pigeons at each location.
“The team started for us because our kids shoot in the 4-H trapshooting and they loved it,” he said. “We searched ways to keep them shooting year round and found AIM, which is the youth division of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA).”
Randolph said AIM helps teach students about gun safety, responsibility and leadership skills.
The team maintained its strength in its first year as members traveled to the state competition July 4-5 in Berea.
“We had 10 shooters participate,” Randolph said. “One member, Grayson Reynolds, shot a 98 for a personal record.”
Randolph said there were three team members in the sub-junior achieve 25 straight shells, meaning they hit all 25 birds in a row.
The team traveled to Sparta, Illinois for the Grand National Youth Trapshooting Championship from July 29-31.
At the national championship, Reynolds shot a 97 in handicaps, placing seventh in his class. James Brooks shot a 181 in singles, placing first in his class and making him the D Class national champion.
“The team did great this season, especially since this was our first year and we were trying to figure everything out,” Randolph said. “It was a learning curve for everybody.”
Randolph said the team and coaches are ready for the next year, and team will host a meeting in September to discuss when practices will be for the 2023-24 season.
“This is not your typical sports team where if you don’t show up, you can’t play on Friday night,” he said. “You can come to practice when you can, go to the events that you can. The only requirement for state is that members have a certain amount of registered targets or there is a penalty.”
For more information about the team and upcoming enrollment, contact Randolph at 270-499-1757.
