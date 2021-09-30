LIVERMORE — Trisha Casey, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Patricia Lynn Casteel Smith was born Dec. 19, 1962 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith, was married to Daniel Delanto Casey Nov. 19, 1993 and was better known as “Trisha” to both her family and friends. Trisha was a hard worker, who enjoyed fishing, her tv shows, her truck, motorcycles, classic cars, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Trisha was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Pinkham and by a sister, Rose Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Daniel Casey; four children, April McCoy (Adam) of Livermore, Wesley Casey (Whitney) of Calhoun, Cotie Casey Dame (Johnathan) of Livermore and Tristin Case (Halee) of Langley Air Force Base; 9 grandchildren; five sisters, Ora Lee Smith of Livermore, Marilyn Huckleberry (Joe) of Island, Joyce Burks (Ricky), Carolyn Smith, and Angie Bray (Orville) all of Livermore; a special grand-pup, Yoshi; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial was in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Trisha Casey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Share your memories and photos of Trisha at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.