McLean County Sheriff’s Office seized a number of drugs during a recent bust Feb. 8.
According to the police report, Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, Major Fred Coomes, deputy Cody Smith, deputy Tim McCoy, special deputy David Rickard and K-9 officer Kilo executed a search warrant at 8:30 p.m. at Cynthia Ann Wood’s home of the 2700 block of Adams School House Road in Sacramento.
According to Frizzell, the department has been receiving tips that Wood has been trafficking methamphetamine out of her home for some time.
“I want to say that we started receiving a little bit of information a few months ago and then starting to build a case from there,” Frizzell said. “I was able to get a final puzzle piece in there to ascertain enough information to obtain a search warrant.”
Along with Wood, 60, and one male that was in the residence prior to the search, deputies found over 14 grams of methamphetamine, multiple baggies of marijuana over eight ounces, scales, additional baggies, pipes along with other various paraphernalia items.
Deputies also seized a .40 S&W handgun, approximately $1,000 in cash and numerous types of pills.
Wood admitted that all items belonged to her.
The male, later identified as John M. Keplinger, 37, of Hanson was found to conceal marijuana, methamphetamine and a one-hitter marijuana pipe in Wood’s living room sofa.
Wood admitted that the items found in the couch belonged to him.
Wood was charged with trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree for methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keplinger was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree for methamphetamine.
Frizzell said that the pills that were located during the search are still being identified and that other charges from those findings may result in the future.
Regarding drug cases in the county, Frizzell said that this has continued to be a common occurrence that he and the department have been battling and notes there are currently more open investigations regarding trafficking drugs.
“There’s been a drug problem in the county for years,” Frizzell said. “Since I took office, it’s been one of my main goals is to combat the drug problems … and to try to stamp it out the best we can … for not only our citizens now but for our kids in the future, so they don’t have to grow up with this stuff and be able to walk home from school on safe streets.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
