As of Monday, Dec. 6, McLean County had two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been 1,631 total cases in the county, with 41 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Dec. 6 that the county’s incident rate was 96.2, putting the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 799,695 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 11,289 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 47.96 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, or high daily cases, with the exception of 10 counties that are in the orange zone, meaning substantial daily cases of the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear resumed his weekly COVID briefings on Dec. 6.
“I know a lot of what we’re reading about and thinking about is the Omicron variant,” he said.
Beshear said that we are currently waiting on three vital questions in regards to the new variant, such as how contagious the variant is compared to other strains of the virus, how sick can it make someone and how effective are the vaccines against it.
“An answer to any of those three questions that comes out in our favor will make the variant much less concerning,” Beshear said. “The reason that I bring those three up is that it does at least, in part, take our eye off the Delta variant which we already know is highly transmissible, which we already know is deadlier than earlier versions taking younger people away from us.”
Beshear said that the Delta variant is causing the nationwide average of cases to grow in the past two months, noting that the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day per a CNN report.
“I think there are three things that are causing this,” Beshear said. “Number one: the Delta variant itself, we’re thinking about Omicron, (but) the Delta is the most contagious, deadliest version that we have seen to date. It is currently our enemy number one, that is our job to defeat.”
Beshear also said that “waning immunity” and “our behavior” of deciding to “(get) together more, fatigue, wanting to be with family more over the holidays, maybe not wearing our masks the same amount that we used to” contribute to the growth in cases.
Beshear said that the state has been seeing significant increases in cases similar to what the commonwealth saw about two months ago, along with increases in states to the north of Kentucky such as Michigan calling for assistance at hospitals due to shortages, while other states to the east like New York and Massachusetts are also facing similar obstacles.
Beshear reported that there were 2,350 new cases on Dec. 4 with 67 new deaths, 1,194 new cases and 68 new deaths on Dec. 5, and 1,347 new cases with 63 new deaths on Dec. 6 with a 9.13% positivity rate.
With the holiday season approaching, Beshear offered tips of how people can stay safe and prevent themselves from getting infected, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot, do not attend gathering if you feel ill, weak masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or have not received a booster shot, and keep the attendance at gatherings low.
“This is a time where we all want to get together. My family is going to get together, but we are going to do it safely,” Beshear said. “...These are special holidays talking about being the light or the light of Christ. It’s times like this that we can be the very best and protect one another. And let’s make sure that everybody that’s at this Christmas is at next Christmas.”
Despite the rise of Delta variant cases and the introduction of the Omicron variant, Beshear brought up some good news.
There were a reported 15,117 first vaccination doses received this weekend, along with 18,189 residents becoming fully vaccinated and 45,147 people receiving their booster shots.
As of Dec. 6, 2,703,247 people have been vaccinated in the state, with at least 61% of Kentuckians receiving their first dose, 53% being fully vaccinated, and 14% have received both doses and a booster.
“There’s one takeaway from today — get your booster shot before Christmas,” Beshear said. “If you’re getting together at a gathering and you haven’t done it, get your booster shot as soon as you can to give it time to fully kick in before Christmas. That’s a gift that you can give everybody else there by having the highest levels of immunity possible.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
