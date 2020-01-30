U.S. Bank in Calhoun announced its expected closure set for later this year, according to Evan Lapiska, U.S. Bank vice president of public affairs and corporate communications.
The bank sent notice to its customers earlier this month that the Calhoun office will be closed, effective April 14 this year due to a “migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms,” Lapiska said.
The closure is the bank’s attempt to evolve with its customers in this greater appeal to digital banking and its customers’ desire for simpler and easier accessibility, he said.
The company will be closing several other bank locations as part of its transition in appealing to a new and evolved banking market, allowing more money to be put into redesigning or relocating other bank locations, as well as building new locations, according to Lapiska.
“We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our customers and our employees and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the area through our mobile and digital banking platforms and other branches in the area.”
Customers who choose to stay with U.S. will have the opportunity to choose which location they would like to transfer their accounts to, the closest being in Owensboro and Madisonville. For those that do not have a preference or do not respond to notices of the bank closure, another U.S. Bank location will be automatically assigned to them.
For employees of the Calhoun location, Lapisak said they are encouraged to apply for openings at other regional U.S. Bank locations.
With the closure of the Calhoun U.S. Bank office, there are still four other banking companies in McLean County including independence Bank in Livermore, Sacramento Deposit Bank, BB&T in Calhoun, and Farmers Bank and Trust with offices in Calhoun and Livermore.
